CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose
CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in San Jose, Calif.
Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years. He opened his first CARSTAR facility in South San Francisco and is excited to expand with this second location in San Jose.
“We worked hard to bring the San Jose shop up to the high standards that are set by CARSTAR,” said Wong. “The EDGE Performance Platform provided by CARSTAR has educated my team and I on how we can implement improved workflow processes and efficiencies to complete repairs in a timely manner and return cars to their original form.”
CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose’s facility is 12,000 square feet, has 10 employees and is I-CAR Gold.
“CARSTAR provides our owners with industry-leading training, equipment and resources to exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Jason has been an engaged owner, giving back to his community through charitable initiatives and working closely alongside other CARSTAR owners to enhance our business. We can’t wait to see what he and his team will bring to the San Jose community.”