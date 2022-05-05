 CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

on

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

on

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

on

Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide
Advertisement
ADAS and Glass, Part 1

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2

Five more of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 1

Five of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

MORE POST

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

Trending Now

Associations: CIECA Forms OEM Repair Procedures Committee

AirPro Diagnostics: ADAS and Glass, Part 1

News: Survey Shows 73% of Body Shops Use ALLDATA for OEM Info

Products: Malco Products Launches Eagle Grip Locking Tools

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in San Jose, Calif.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose

Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years. He opened his first CARSTAR facility in South San Francisco and is excited to expand with this second location in San Jose.

“We worked hard to bring the San Jose shop up to the high standards that are set by CARSTAR,” said Wong. “The EDGE Performance Platform provided by CARSTAR has educated my team and I on how we can implement improved workflow processes and efficiencies to complete repairs in a timely manner and return cars to their original form.”

Advertisement

CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose’s facility is 12,000 square feet, has 10 employees and is I-CAR Gold.

“CARSTAR provides our owners with industry-leading training, equipment and resources to exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Jason has been an engaged owner, giving back to his community through charitable initiatives and working closely alongside other CARSTAR owners to enhance our business. We can’t wait to see what he and his team will bring to the San Jose community.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Consolidators: Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business