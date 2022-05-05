CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

Click Here to Read More

Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose

Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years. He opened his first CARSTAR facility in South San Francisco and is excited to expand with this second location in San Jose.

“We worked hard to bring the San Jose shop up to the high standards that are set by CARSTAR,” said Wong. “The EDGE Performance Platform provided by CARSTAR has educated my team and I on how we can implement improved workflow processes and efficiencies to complete repairs in a timely manner and return cars to their original form.”