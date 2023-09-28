 ProColor Collision Continues Expansion in California

ProColor Collision Continues Expansion in California

Franchise owners William and Ranya Mudawar transitioned successful Santa Ana body shop to the ProColor Collision brand.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision announced that William and Ranya Mudawar, owners of S&C Auto Body Shop, recently transitioned their family-owned auto shop business that has been serving southern California for 35 years to ProColor Collision Santa Ana.

ProColor Collision Santa Ana showcases the Mudawar’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service and superior collision repair services to private and commercial customers. This, coupled with their commitment to using leading-edge technology and well-trained technicians, gives them the perfect opportunity to take their business to a different level.

“As we looked toward the future and explored opportunities with multiple networks, we determined ProColor Collision was the right fit for us,” said William Mudawar. “Talking with many ProColor Collision shop owners further strengthened our confidence in the operational support, resources and organizational acumen that ProColor Collision provides.”

ProColor Collision Santa Ana is an I-CAR Gold Class facility equipped with the best repair equipment, including two downdraft heated paint booths, two frame machines, a 3D measuring system, aluminum rivet gun and a spot welder. They specialize in factory certified work with certifications with GMC and Nissan. They also do the auto repairs for various fleets and government agencies. 

“ProColor Collision is honored when strong body shops see the value of joining our network,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “From our first conversation with the Mudawars, their commitment to providing top-quality service to the greater Santa Ana community was obvious and infectious. We welcome them and their skilled staff to the ProColor Collision family. We anticipate continued growth and success for their team.”

For more information about ProColor Collision Santa Ana, click here.

