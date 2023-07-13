 Ranger Introduces TruSensor Universal TPMS Diagnostic and Programming Kit

TS58R all-in-one tire pressure monitoring system solution is fast and easy to use.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ranger Division of BendPak, a leader in wheel service equipment, introduces its TruSensor universal TPMS solution for diagnosing and programming tire pressure monitoring systems on import and domestic car, SUVS, vans and trucks.

Offering 98% global vehicle coverage, the new TS58R kit includes a portable diagnostic and programming tool, metal stem sensors, snap-in rubber sensors, USB interface cable, OBDII cable and power cord, all packaged in a durable, padded carrying case.

“Professional technicians and home mechanics alike have trusted Ranger to deliver the wheel service and shop equipment they can count on for more than 25 years,” said Jeff Castillo, Ranger product manager. “After much research and development, we’re proud to now also offer them a universal TPMS solution they can trust.”

The Ranger TruSensor TS58R tool can test tire pressure, temperature and battery life. It can read and clear TPMS diagnostic trouble codes, reset warning lights and accurately diagnose car key remotes and fobs. Technicians can control all operations through the 4.3-inch color touchscreen or by using soft-touch buttons.

Four different modes are available to quickly program new sensors: copy by activation, manual input, auto-create and copy by OBD. The universal interface supports all 315 MHz and 433 MHz sensors, including OEM and aftermarket.

Ranger TruSensor universal OE replacement TPMS sensors use patented technology to deliver fast connectivity and programming for most vehicles. Their universal design enables parts and service facilities to dramatically reduce the number of SKUs in inventory to provide full TPMS coverage. The sensors are cloneable, with no relearn required. They quickly update during installation using the Ranger TruSensor TS58R wireless programming tool.

Ranger TruSensor interchangeable valve stems are available in either silver aluminum or black snap-in rubber. The aluminum model features a pivoting valve stem that adjusts from 0 to 40 degrees, accommodating a wide variety of wheel profiles. The black rubber snap-in stem offers a durable, dependable, corrosion-resistant solution. All Ranger TruSensor valves are tested to meet or exceed SAE industry standard J1205/J1206 ratings.

For more information on the Ranger TruSensor universal TPMS programming tool and sensors, visit bendpak.com/trusensor or call (805) 933-9970.

