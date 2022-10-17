 RDA Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Arizona a Success
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

RDA Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Arizona a Success

on

ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

on

CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

on

SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 4: What Could Go Wrong?

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

News: CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

News: SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

News: AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

RDA Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Arizona a Success

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests recently gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Wekopa Casino & Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. The RDA blended industry content and information with business, motivation and leadership presentations. It also included some local flavor and entertainment that added an element of fun and adventure.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference was held in beautiful and sunny Scottsdale, Ariz.

The three days included an impressive lineup of speakers like Jeremy Miller, a globally recognized branding expert and the bestselling author of Sticky Branding. Miller was followed by Will Bowen, founder of the Complaint Free Movement with over 15 million followers worldwide. He is a humorous motivational speaker and a no. 1 international bestselling author.

Throughout the event, there were plenty of opportunities for members and manufacturers to network and engage with one another. The one-on-one meetings with members and manufacturers allowed for everyone to be on the same page and get all the latest product updates from RDA’s partners.

Will Bowen, motivational speaker, author and founder of the Complaint Free Movement, fires up attendees of the RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference.

“We appreciate the support of our members and manufacturers,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of the RDA. “We are privileged to have them attend our meetings and will continue to find ways to elevate the content so we provide relevant information and take aways that everyone can implement and will make a difference for them personally and in their businesses. We would like to thank all of our manufacturers who sponsored this event making it such a success.” 

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 17 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.  

Advertisement

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. directly at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit rda-impact.com  or contact Melisa Jolls at (917) 854-3451 or [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

News: SEMA Announces Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket

News: WyoTech, Jessi Combs Foundation Drawing Women to Trades

News: Third Annual Hood Master Challenge a Success

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business