RDA Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Arizona a Success

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests recently gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Wekopa Casino & Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. The RDA blended industry content and information with business, motivation and leadership presentations. It also included some local flavor and entertainment that added an element of fun and adventure.

The 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference was held in beautiful and sunny Scottsdale, Ariz.

The three days included an impressive lineup of speakers like Jeremy Miller, a globally recognized branding expert and the bestselling author of Sticky Branding. Miller was followed by Will Bowen, founder of the Complaint Free Movement with over 15 million followers worldwide. He is a humorous motivational speaker and a no. 1 international bestselling author.

Throughout the event, there were plenty of opportunities for members and manufacturers to network and engage with one another. The one-on-one meetings with members and manufacturers allowed for everyone to be on the same page and get all the latest product updates from RDA’s partners.

Will Bowen, motivational speaker, author and founder of the Complaint Free Movement, fires up attendees of the RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference.

“We appreciate the support of our members and manufacturers,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of the RDA. “We are privileged to have them attend our meetings and will continue to find ways to elevate the content so we provide relevant information and take aways that everyone can implement and will make a difference for them personally and in their businesses. We would like to thank all of our manufacturers who sponsored this event making it such a success.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 17 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.