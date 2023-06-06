 Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Randy Kobat has joined the company as president. Kobat brings a wealth of executive leadership expertise to the company, including sales management, product innovation, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, operations and strategy development.

Before joining Repair OnDemand, Kobat spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading a portfolio of businesses, including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet and Dealertrack DMS. During his tenure, he delivered unprecedented growth, including multiplying revenue five times at vAuto and creating the market-leading inventory management software solution and the strongest brand in automotive software.

Kobat’s automotive expertise extends beyond Cox Automotive, having held various top-level leadership positions for other industry players such as Trilogy Enterprises, Service Repair Solutions Inc. and CDK Global. In addition, Kobat has served as a business leadership lecturer for the Smeal College of Business at Penn State University and the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kobat earned a bachelor of science from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His professional accomplishments have been recognized through various industry awards and recognition, including President’s Club Awards at Cox and CDK and being selected for workshop speaking roles at NADA in 2021 and 2022.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Repairify and Repair OnDemand team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Kobat. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage technology and innovation to transform how the automotive industry operates. As president, I will prioritize driving growth and delivering value for our customers, suppliers and partners.”

Repairify also announced that Tony Rimas, previous leader of Repair OnDemand and president of Repairify, has taken on a role with the company’s private equity owner, Kinderhook Industries. He has joined the board of directors for Repairify and will also serve other board seats within the Kinderhook portfolio of companies. Rimas will continue to be an ongoing ambassador for Repairify and its family of brands.

“I am proud of what we have achieved at Repair OnDemand, and I am confident that Randy will continue this momentum,” said Rimas. “He possesses the vision and expertise to elevate our automotive repair marketplace strategy to new heights. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Repair OnDemand under his leadership.”

