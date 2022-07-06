Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Automotive Training Group (ATG), a leading technical training company known for its unmatched curriculum and experienced instructors.

With live and virtual classes offered in all 50 states and internationally, ATG is dedicated to automotive professionals by offering highly technical training backed by quality instructional materials and experienced educators.

“ATG is known across the automotive technical training world for the superior quality of its curriculum and trainers, and we believe they are representative of the excellence we strive for every day,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Holdings, Inc. “As we continue our growth trajectory, building out training and development muscle to benefit customers and our large network of technicians will be a key success factor.”

Founded in 2004, ATG has found success in the market by presenting its technical courses in an understandable and interesting manner that challenges even the most experienced technicians. Curriculum is developed with a diagnostic approach, combining OEM support information with real-world technician experience using actual case studies where possible.