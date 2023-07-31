 Repairify, Capricorn Announce Joint Venture

Repairify and Capricorn Society Limited have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver leading-edge remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

Repairify Australia Holdings Pty. Ltd. and Capricorn Society Limited have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver leading-edge remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

Repairify and Capricorn have equal ownership of the joint venture, which will be branded as “Repairify” and distributed across Australia and New Zealand by Capricorn through the Capricorn Preferred Supplier Network.

This is an integral part of Capricorn’s commitment to provide the highest levels of support to over 25,000 member businesses, helping them to be best equipped with connected technology to professionally deal with modern vehicle servicing across the vast and ever-changing Australian and New Zealand car parc.

Repairify provides market-leading remote automotive repair solutions across North and South America, Europe and greater EMEA with strong, long-term relationships with the majority of global OEMs.

The joint venture will provide world-class remote automotive repair solutions to Australian and New Zealand automotive service and repair businesses, enabling them to deliver a superior customer experience through faster turnaround times and increased productivity. 

Both companies are looking forward to introducing innovative products and services that address the diagnostic and repair requirements of the Australian and New Zealand automotive aftermarket with the aim of ensuring vehicles are repaired and returned to the road safely.

While Capricorn members will gain significant benefits from this new joint venture, it is important to note that all Repairify products and services will also be available to all automotive aftermarket shops across Australia and New Zealand, regardless of whether they are a Capricorn member. This clearly outlines the dedication of both companies to best support the industry as a whole towards a stronger future.

“Repairify is excited to enter this strategic joint venture with Capricorn,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president, Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “We see a huge opportunity to support Australian and New Zealand repairers as global technology evolves. We are keen to introduce our proposition to the market.”

“Capricorn is the ideal choice for this venture due to their unparalleled position in the marketplaces in Australia and New Zealand,” Hollingsworth said. “We‘re highly confident that the combination of Repairify products and services and the Capricorn network will rapidly accelerate the distribution of the right technology to ensure that the market can undertake and complete complex vehicle repairs.”

Added Capricorn Group CEO David Fraser, “Being able to efficiently and effectively diagnose and calibrate remotely connected vehicles is imperative to the long-term business success of the smallest to the largest automotive workshops across Australia and New Zealand. We are delighted to have formed this joint venture with Repairify who have built a strong reputation across the world for their patented technology and experience, sharing the same commitment to the success of the automotive aftermarket repair and service industry. Capricorn’s core purpose is to support its members to build stronger businesses, and we are confident that this exciting joint venture represents a major leap forward in actioning this commitment by providing unparalleled member and industry support.”

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

