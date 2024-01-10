Safelite Group Acquires Thompson Auto Glass

Safelite Group has announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass. The transaction was completed on Friday, Jan. 5.

“Today is an exciting day in New England,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite. “We’re privileged to be trusted with carrying on Thompson Auto Glass’s great local reputation for quality work and memorable customer service. All of us on the Safelite team are thrilled to serve the communities that Thompson has called home since 2019.”

Thompson Auto Glass is a well-known New England service brand and is respected for its friendly, customer-centered approach. Additionally, their strong focus on their people and high standards of service align directly with Safelite’s values, making this a wonderful fit for its “People Powered and Customer Driven” culture.

With three locations in Windham, N.H.; Brockton, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.; the combined businesses expand Safelite’s reach, allowing them to offer vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to even more customers.

“We welcome our many new associates to the team,” Cacchillo said. “Together, we’ll do great work for our customers while honoring the community and building a new legacy in New England.”

Thompson Auto Glass will leverage Safelite’s operational systems, advanced safety system recalibration expertise, distribution network, global purchasing power and substantial insurance and commercial relationships.

For more information on Safelite Group, visit safelite.com.