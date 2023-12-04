 SCRS' BOT Launches Update to Reporting Features

SCRS Updates BOT Estimating Tool

Shop managers can now better maximize usage and benefits from the estimate analysis tool.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the release of a new dashboard and expanded reporting functionality within the award-winning Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT) powered by SCRS’ development partner OEC — an intelligent, easy-to-use estimate analysis tool that immediately identifies labor operations, line items and customizable charges that could be overlooked on an estimate.

The new reporting features within the BOT application were developed utilizing end-user requests for greater insight, training opportunities and added transparency that provides collision center management the opportunity to maximize usage and benefits from the tool.

The enhancements allow visibility into usage trends and total operations added from the tool, easily demonstrating the value the BOT is providing users by month, quarter or year.

Existing BOT users can now access the “Performance Reporting” link in the application. There is no additional cost to the added functionality, and no additional login is needed by the user to access the new data sets.

The reporting interface provides the ability to segment data by custom time frames, by individual repair planners utilizing the BOT, and by individual repair orders to identify trends or specific added operations per repair plan.

The data can also be segmented to vehicle-specific reports, allowing the ability to see added operations for an individual VIN.

This reinforces the direct feedback from the tool of what operations and charges are being missed, identified and captured on the repair plan via the BOT; but can also be utilized in review with OEM procedures as a training and validation tool to ensure repair plans effectively capture the prescriptive instruction from the vehicle repair procedures.

The reporting functions continue to provide data-driven insight into:

  • Total dollars from added operations, broken down by “Labor,” “Refinish” and “Other.” Only operations suggested by BOT and added to the repair plan by your team will be credited in the report
  • Performance of average dollars added per estimate in your facility, in contrast to average dollars added by all end users
  • Estimates viewed by the BOT and estimates viewed by the BOT with additional operations captured

Users will continue to benefit from the extensive list of BOT part codes, customized with each end user’s individual charges, effectively minimizing supplements by creating cleaner, more comprehensive repair plans. Better documented repairs have been noted by BOT customers to improve credibility with the bill payer, reduction in unnecessary costs associated with delays caused by missed items before the repair begins, and increased efficiency in the development of more accurate repair plans.

For repair facilities ready to secure a subscription or schedule a demo, visit scrs.com/BOT.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

