SCRS Offers New Personal Benefit from Enterprise Brands





The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the launch of a new benefit program offering SCRS members and their employees the opportunity to save on personal rental vehicles.

The Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and National Car Rental brands have partnered with SCRS to offer an official member benefit for all employees within a member business. When SCRS members and employees need rental vehicles for personal use outside of their immediate branch, this program will help to secure special rates at locations in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

To use, members need to be logged in to scrs.com and access the booking tool from the member benefits page.

The personal rental program offers the following advantages:

Receive a guaranteed member discount off the retail website rate

Valid with the Alamo, Enterprise and National brands

Valid at locations worldwide – airports, neighborhoods, domestic and international

Simple to use – no need to contact anyone at a branch or get special codes or “insider” reservation process

The booking tool offers three industry-leading brands side by side allowing members the ability to choose based on availability, brand preference, car class or lowest price

“We’ve had a lot of conversation surrounding ways that SCRS can enrich the lives of employees in our industry, not just the member businesses they work for,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “There are countless ways that this benefit can be used by our members, and we are appreciative that we have corporate partners like Enterprise who seek out ways to help extend unique experiences and offers to our other members. This is a great complement to our suite of member benefits, and we hope it is used to make vacation and personal travel more affordable for those in the SCRS network.”

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com.