Seidner’s Collision Centers Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

Seidner’s Collision Centers of Duarte, Calif., recently hosted more than 30 first responders from the Monrovia, Calif., fire department for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, Automobile Club of California and HURST Jaws of Life.

When drivers in the San Gabriel Valley have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

“We want to help make California drivers safer on the highways by ensuring our first responders have the education and preparation they need to rescue vehicle occupants from late-model cars,” said Gene Lopez, director of development and training for Seidner’s Collision Centers, which has 13 locations, seven in the San Gabriel Valley and six in the Inland Empire. “This is our way of giving back to the first responders who put our safety first.”