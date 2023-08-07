SEMA Awards 100+ Scholarships to Auto Students

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has issued a total of $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards through its SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry. The winners include 87 students who received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and 17 employees of SEMA-member companies who received loan forgiveness awards to help pay off student loans.



“SEMA receives a large number of scholarship applications each year, and the quality of this year’s applicants was truly inspiring and impressive,” said Chris Standifer, manager of recognition programs for SEMA. “Their passion and innovative mindset were evident in their applications, and it gives us great hope that they will continue to advance the aftermarket industry and make a lasting impact.”

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Program was established in 1984 to help support the future of the automotive aftermarket industry. Since its inception, more than $3 million has been awarded to deserving students. One of the primary criteria for scholarship recipients is that the winner must have clearly demonstrated a passion for the automotive industry.

The SEMA scholarship award winners included:

Aaron Bastian (Thomas Nelson Community College, Automotive Technology)

Aaron Bodenham (Iowa State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Adam Phillips (Ozarks Technical Community College, Machine Tool Technician)

Aidan Carton (SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician)

Alexander Riddle (Pennsylvania College of Technology, Automotive Technology)

Alois McKarns (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Business)

Alyssa Hagan (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Amy Kurr (University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Energy Science and Engineering)

Andrew Kemp (McPherson College, Automotive Restoration Technology)

Andrew Riley (McPherson College, Automotive)

Caleb Vessey (California State University-San Marcos, Electrical Engineering)

Cameron Cocalis (University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus, Business)

Carter Goode (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Automotive Technology)

Cedric McKinney (California State University-Chico, Mechatronics)

Christopher Wesley (Navajo Technical University, Electrical Engineering)

Christopher White (Erie Community College, Automotive Technician)

Clark Howe (WyoTech, Autobody Collision)

Cloey Waterbury (Iowa State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Coen Fricke (Colorado School of Mines, Mechanical Engineering)

Colby Price (University of Northwestern Ohio, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician)

Connor Thompson (Elizabethtown Community & Technical College, Diesel Mechanic)

Cooper O’Hair (College for Creative Studies, Transportation Design)

Dalton Weiser (California State University-Chico, Mechanical Engineering)

Daniel Clawson (Missouri University of Science & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

David Ramos (Arizona State University Campus Immersion, Mechanical Engineering)

Edwin Buiter (McPherson College, Automotive Technology)

Emma Ricketts (Career Center of Southern Illinois, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Gabe Janitch (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Aftermarket)

Gage Allen (University of Tulsa, Electrical Engineering)

Grace-Anne Stine (Missouri University of Science & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Guillermo Garcia (School of Automotive Machinists & Technology, Automotive)

Hailey Petsch (Arizona State University at Tempe, Mechanical Engineering)

Hunter Bailey (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology/High Performance Motorsports)

Ian Stravers (Iowa State University, Agricultural Systems Technology-Industrial Technology)

Ihfaz Islam (Wayne State University, Electrical Engineering)

Jack Doyle (California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, Mechanical Engineering)

Jack Lorenz (University of Northwestern Ohio, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician)

Jacob Matties (California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, Mechanical Engineering)

Jaden Helfman (Roger Williams University, Mechanical Engineering)

Jaedyn Imhoff (California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, Mechanical Engineering)

Jalen Guerrero (Farmingdale State College, Automotive Technology)

Jon Crenshaw (WyoTech, Diesel Mechanic)

Jonah Williamson (West Virginia University, Mechanical Engineering)

Jonathon Damzyn (Michigan State University, Electrical Engineering)

Joshua Maymon (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Mechanical Engineering)

Josiah Romero (Texas A&M University-College Station, Aerospace Aeronautical)

Kade Kohl (Parkland College, Diesel Mechanic)

Kaitlyn Zubia (University of Texas at El Paso, Mechanical Engineering)

Keeley Whitmer (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Automotive)

Kenton Kyger (Kettering University, Engineering: Mobility Systems)

Kolby Tran (University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Electrical Engineering)

Kyle Janssen (University of Wisconsin-Madison, Marketing)

Lantz Riggio (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Aftermarket)

Lawson Cheek (University of Mississippi, Business)

Liam Richardson (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Automotive Technology)

Logan Jorgensen (Ferris State University, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Madyan Khidir (M State-Moorhead Campus, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Marco Ramirez (Brigham Young University-Idaho, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Masen Schneider (University of North Dakota, Mechanical Engineering)

Mason Durham (University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Electrical Engineering)

Mason Surgener (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Matthew Traum (Missouri University of Science & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Max Lovell (Miami University-Oxford, Computer & Information Sciences)

Maximilian Redfearn (University of St. Thomas, Mechanical Engineering)

Megan Layton (Weber State University, Automotive Technology)

Micah Duke (Colorado School of Mines, Mechanical Engineering)

Miles Mack (Temple University, Business)

Owen Kreutzfeldt (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Payton Lee (Kansas State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Rachel Garrett (University of Northwestern Ohio, High Performance Technology)

Riley Schlick-Trask (Connecticut College, Engineering Mechanics)

Robert Schonberner (McPherson College, Automotive)

Robert Wareham (Lewis-Clark State College, Autobody Collision)

Ryder Lestrud (North Iowa Area Community College, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician)

Rylee Disterheft (University of Northwestern Ohio, High Performance Motorsports)

Sabra Laschanzky (Ozarks Technical Community College, Automation Technology)

Sasha Luich (University of Texas at Dallas, Mechanical Engineering)

Savannah Sprague (Northwood University, Automotive)

Spencer Moody (University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Mechanical Engineering)

Steven Scott (Earlham College, Mechanical Engineering)

Stran Denton (WyoTech, Automotive Technology)

Taylor Hoover (Texas Tech University, Business, Management)

Valerie Best (Cuesta College, Automotive Technology)

Whitney Elliot Lundy (Ozarks Technical Community College, Autobody Collision)

William Chambers (North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Mechanical Engineering)

William Surratt (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Zachary Dosey (Wayne State University, Electrical Engineering Technician)

SEMA loan forgiveness award winners included:

Anh Le (Original Parts Group, Inc., University of California Irvine, Computer Science)

Autumn Schwalbe (Ford Motor Company, Northwood University, Automotive Aftermarket)

Baily Soto (Legacy EV, Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix, Education)

Bruce Xiong (Truck Accessories Group, LLC, California State University-Sacramento, Mechanical Engineering)

Chris Apkarian (AMS Osram, University of New Hampshire at Manchester, Mechanical Engineering Technology)

Clayton Brown (Race Winning Brands, University of Akron Main Campus, Mechanical Engineering Technology)

Derrick Steffen (Transfer Flow, California State University-Chico, Mechanical Engineering)

Jeremy Kingkade (Dee Zee, Inc., Iowa State University, Industrial Engineering & Design)

John Hyden (Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Marian University, Business)

Keith Farris (I-CAR, University of Phoenix, IT Business Manager)

Mara Henderson (The University of Northwestern Ohio, Southern New Hampshire University, Business Administration/General Office Worker)

Mark Mollica (Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, University of San Diego, Mechanical Engineering)

Melanie Henry (Martin & Company Advertising, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona, Communications)

Shawn Foster (Diode Dynamics, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Taylor Straley (DECKED, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Business)

Teresa Lang (Stellantis/FCA US LLC, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Engineering)

William Krueger (Bob Drake Reproductions, Inc., Oregon Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

The online application for next year’s program will open in January 2024 at sema.org/scholarships.