 SEMA Show to Highlight Vehicle Electrification Trends
BodyShop Business

SEMA Show to Highlight Vehicle Electrification Trends

Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group
News

SEMA Show to Highlight Vehicle Electrification Trends

Located in the North Hall, the expanded SEMA Electrified section will feature the latest advancements in EV technology.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the 2022 SEMA Show will feature an expanded SEMA Electrified section. Located in the North Hall, the specialized exhibit area will feature the latest advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, including new products and solutions for EV platforms and conversions.

“The EV aftermarket is evolving quickly and continues to change; we’re curating a unique collection of the latest products related to electric vehicles and the aftermarket,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “SEMA Electrified will help businesses see the latest trends and understand how the EV market has evolved. Visitors will gain an understanding of the advancements and opportunities for the future.”

Although alternative powertrains currently represent just 1% of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks in operation on American roads, sales and interest in EVs are increasing rapidly. According to recent SEMA Market Research, the electric market includes several areas of opportunity for the aftermarket, including the development of parts and products to aid in the conversion of older internal-combustion vehicles; building and modifying new project, racing and purpose-built vehicles; and expertly accessorizing new OEM electric offerings. SEMA is dedicated to helping its member companies identify those opportunities and adapt to the growing segment of the industry.

While the dedicated SEMA Electrified section will highlight the endless possibilities in the electric market, EV projects and products will be displayed throughout the SEMA Show.

To learn more about the 2022 SEMA Show taking place November 1-4, in Las Vegas, visit semashow.com.

