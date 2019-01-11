Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that the artists behind “Wrench’d,” one of television’s most popular custom automotive programs, are among many Matrix Mavericks of Color who will appear at Sherwin-Williams’ 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction booth to meet fans, demonstrate painting techniques and sign autographs. The 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction will be held Jan. 12-20, 2019, at Westworld of Scottsdale.

Justin Nichols, a 2018 Maverick of Color, and Maegan Ashline of Nichols Paint & Fab will appear at the Sherwin-Williams booth (no. NT-32, located in the Sponsor Pavilion) on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan.13 at 11 a.m. “Wrench’d,” which airs on the MotorTrend Channel, showcases the elaborate custom builds designed and completed by Nichols Paint & Fab.

The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth will also feature Las Vegas custom refinish legends and television stars Ryan Evans, Lonny Speer and Mike Henry. The three will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs on Friday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan.19 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Evans and Speer, both Matrix Mavericks of Color from the classes of 2017 (Evans) and 2019 (Speer), are known for designing projects that transform hot rods and choppers into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Also appearing throughout the week will be this year’s new Mavericks of Color Jason Vander Woude, owner of NSD PaintWerks in Griffith, Ind., and Bill Stull, owner of Kuzin’s Kustom Body & Paint in Custer, Wis. Joe Vincent, owner of Vincent Dezigns in Prairieville, La., and a 2018 Maverick will also be in the booth showcasing his pinstriping and airbrushing talent alongside Vander Woude, Stull, Evans, Speer, Nichols and Henry.

The Mavericks of Color campaign launched in 2016 to highlight industry professionals who demonstrate a continued commitment to innovation and pushing the envelope with creativity and passion. Each Maverick depends on Matrix Automotive Finishes products to bring their ideas to life.