Shop Owners Receive Employment Law Updates at AASP/NJ Meeting

In response to recent employment law changes in the Garden State, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that it brought in David M. Bander, Esq. (executive director, Policy Office New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development) to provide shop owners with the tools and information they need to run their businesses accordingly. The meeting was held Jan.15 at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

“There has been an explosion of activity over the past two years under the Murphy administration,” said Bander. “We’ve seen things like the minimum wage increase, paid sick leave, wage theft law and the equal pay act. All of these important laws affect you as employers and there is probably more to come.”

Bander devoted time to reviewing the importance of the Earned Sick Leave Law, which applies to nearly every employer in New Jersey. He addressed how much time employers must provide to employees and what required information about the law must be posted in their place of employment.

“If you are an employee working in New Jersey, you are covered by the Earned Sick Leave Law,” Bander said. “It provides employees with time to care for themselves or family members, and employers have to ensure that their policies at least meet the minimum [sick leave] required [by the law].”

Bander answered various questions from the audience regarding what events qualify as sick time and whether an employer can discipline an employee if they were to abuse sick time, what qualifies as blackout dates and what the rules are regarding holiday pay.

One shop owner expressed interest in having employees sign timecards at the end of the week, which Bander agreed was a good idea, as the document could serve as evidence if there was ever an investigation.