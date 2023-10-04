Snap-on Announces New Software Release

With the latest Snap-on software release, available now, professional technicians can make faster work of automotive mysteries, the company says.

“From the moment they power-on, they will be confident that their diagnostic tool is ready to serve customers with unparalleled coverage and industry-exclusive features for general and collision repair coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles,” Snap-on adds. “New coverage and features, plus everything from previous releases, give technicians the opportunity to take advantage of state-of-the-moment diagnostic solutions to perform smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.”

New coverage highlights include:

2023 model year updates for all available makes. In this release: Genesis, GM, Hyundai, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo

2023 code scan and clear codes for all makes

Full software release details, as well as complete software coverage and features, can be found in the interactive vehicle coverage guide at http://snapon.com/vcguide.

For more information about Snap-on software and available software programs, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit snapon.com/diagnostics