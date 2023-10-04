 Snap-on Announces New Software Release

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Snap-on Announces New Software Release

New coverage and features give technicians the opportunity to perform smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

With the latest Snap-on software release, available now, professional technicians can make faster work of automotive mysteries, the company says.

Related Articles

“From the moment they power-on, they will be confident that their diagnostic tool is ready to serve customers with unparalleled coverage and industry-exclusive features for general and collision repair coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles,” Snap-on adds. “New coverage and features, plus everything from previous releases, give technicians the opportunity to take advantage of state-of-the-moment diagnostic solutions to perform smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.”

New coverage highlights include:

  • 2023 model year updates for all available makes. In this release: Genesis, GM, Hyundai, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo
  • 2023 code scan and clear codes for all makes

Full software release details, as well as complete software coverage and features, can be found in the interactive vehicle coverage guide at http://snapon.com/vcguide.

For more information about Snap-on software and available software programs, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit snapon.com/diagnostics

You May Also Like

Products

DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced a new Trisk | DeVilbiss Portable Infrared Curing Unit.

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market. The portable, low-cost unit requires no installation, allowing for quick start-up. The Tru-Cure unit’s unique dimpled sheet reflector generates extremely even curing intensity and temperatures.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Polyvance Releases New 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches 

These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Introduces New Handheld UV LED Unit

The Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure UV-LED features a unique lens that generates consistent 395nm UV intensity across the coverage area, ensuring proper curing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Introduces Air Hammer Bit Foam Set

The Essential Air Hammer Bit Foam Set features a wide range of punches, hammers and chisels along with a scraper, sheet metal ripper and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Unlocking Secret BMS Info with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Simplifying ADAS Calibrations

Jason Stahl talks with Ryan Gerber of Hunter Engineering on collision repairers’ need for simplicity when it comes to ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BMW Radar Sensor Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate a radar sensor on a 2017 BMW 750i xDrive.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Sees Record Turnout

More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers