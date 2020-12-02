Solera Acquires InSyPro Automotive Software Company

Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, has announced the acquisition of InSyPro.

Click Here to Read More

This transaction follows a successful three-year strategic partnership that has seen the creation of an integrated end-to-end body shop management solution, providing real-time visibility into operations, anytime, anywhere on any device. The acquisition will strengthen the continued development of the Solera ecosystem that supports the automotive industry at every touchpoint across the claims process with intelligent data automation.

Solera will invest significant resources to globally scale and accelerate the product enhancement roadmap of InSyPro’s existing state-of-the-art end-to-end body shop management solution, PlanManager. PlanManager enhances the repair management process for its users and their customers by providing a digital-first management and triage solution, using apps and integrated two-way customer communications. This ultimately increases technician utilization by 10% and significantly reduces administrative time by 60 minutes per claim through intelligent, data-assisted, automated planning.

“Solera delivers efficiency gains through intelligent, integrated solutions that provide a superior customer experience,” said Evan Davies, chief technology officer of Solera. “PlanManager delivers this by providing users the tools and intelligent data needed to run an efficient workshop, enabling real-time tracking of all body shop management tasks and vehicle repairs. We welcome InSyPro into the Solera family and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership and global solutions portfolio.”