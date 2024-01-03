Stellantis, Valeo Launch First Reman Windshield Camera

Stellantis N.V. and Valeo announced they have launched the first windshield-mounted automotive video camera remanufactured at Valeo Circular Electronics Lab in Nevers, France.

The remanufactured video camera will save up to 99% of natural resources compared to new ones. This camera, the first of its kind from Valeo, offers the same two-year warranty and performance as new parts. Stellantis is the first carmaker to integrate it into its aftersales offer, making it a trailblazer of an entire new product line dedicated to ADAS in the SUSTAINera REMAN range, thus counting 38 product lines now. SUSTAINera, the label identifying the Stellantis circular economy spare parts offer, guarantees up to 80% of raw material savings and up to 50% of non-emitted CO2 compared to equivalent new parts. Valeo is the first supplier to implement the new SUSTAINera security labels, which prominently display the new circular economy label.

Stellantis has also launched a sustainable packaging solution for remanufactured parts. Valeo is the first to implement the newly designed SUSTAINera eco-packaging for the reman video cameras, To promote sustainability both within and outside the packaging, it is made from a substantial number of recycled materials and designed to be reusable. Moreover, the use of plastic bags has been avoided, which is in line with the future EU legislation on reducing, reusing and recycling.

Remanufacturing is a standardized industrial process that extends a used product’s lifespan, restoring it to original performance and functionality. It also guarantees consistent quality and performance, along with the same warranty as new parts. This reliability makes it a crucial component of both companies’ circular economy strategies.

Stellantis and Valeo are longtime partners and are committed to safeguarding natural resources, while generating financial value.

Stellantis targets leading the industry to carbon net zero by 2038, and circular economy plays a key role to reach this goal in both companies’ strategies. Remanufacturing is one of the main drivers.

Stellantis and Valeo intend to continue expanding their product portfolio, putting innovation in remanufacturing at the forefront of the electrification and ADAS revolution.

For more information on Stellantis, visit stellantis.com/en.

For more information on Valeo, visit valeo.com/en.