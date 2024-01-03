 Stellantis, Valeo Launch First Reman Windshield Camera

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Stellantis, Valeo Launch First Reman Windshield Camera

The remanufactured video camera will save up to 99% of natural resources compared to new ones.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Stellantis N.V. and Valeo announced they have launched the first windshield-mounted automotive video camera remanufactured at Valeo Circular Electronics Lab in Nevers, France.

Related Articles

The remanufactured video camera will save up to 99% of natural resources compared to new ones. This camera, the first of its kind from Valeo, offers the same two-year warranty and performance as new parts. Stellantis is the first carmaker to integrate it into its aftersales offer, making it a trailblazer of an entire new product line dedicated to ADAS in the SUSTAINera REMAN range, thus counting 38 product lines now. SUSTAINera, the label identifying the Stellantis circular economy spare parts offer, guarantees up to 80% of raw material savings and up to 50% of non-emitted CO2 compared to equivalent new parts. Valeo is the first supplier to implement the new SUSTAINera security labels, which prominently display the new circular economy label.

Stellantis has also launched a sustainable packaging solution for remanufactured parts. Valeo is the first to implement the newly designed SUSTAINera eco-packaging for the reman video cameras, To promote sustainability both within and outside the packaging, it is made from a substantial number of recycled materials and designed to be reusable. Moreover, the use of plastic bags has been avoided, which is in line with the future EU legislation on reducing, reusing and recycling.

Remanufacturing is a standardized industrial process that extends a used product’s lifespan, restoring it to original performance and functionality. It also guarantees consistent quality and performance, along with the same warranty as new parts. This reliability makes it a crucial component of both companies’ circular economy strategies.

Stellantis and Valeo are longtime partners and are committed to safeguarding natural resources, while generating financial value.

Stellantis targets leading the industry to carbon net zero by 2038, and circular economy plays a key role to reach this goal in both companies’ strategies. Remanufacturing is one of the main drivers.

Stellantis and Valeo intend to continue expanding their product portfolio, putting innovation in remanufacturing at the forefront of the electrification and ADAS revolution.

For more information on Stellantis, visit stellantis.com/en.

For more information on Valeo, visit valeo.com/en.

You May Also Like

News

The Alliance Promotes JC Washbish to President

As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.’s board of directors has named JC Washbish as president, effective Jan. 1, 2024. As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

“We look forward to JC’s leadership as he undertakes his new responsibilities as president of the Alliance,” said Eli N. Futerman, chairman of the Alliance board of directors and co-owner of Hahn Automotive Warehouse. “JC brings youth, enthusiasm and vision to our shareholders as our new leader.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Kumler Collision: 95 Years of Service

Kumler Collision was founded nearly a century ago in 1928 by Paul Kumler when he opened Kumler Paint and Body in downtown Lancaster, Ohio.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 25.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 25.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

By Steve Calitri
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers