 SUN Collision Offers Discounted Pricing for CARS Members 
BodyShop Business

on

on

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

SUN Collision Offers Discounted Pricing for CARS Members 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SUN Collision announced it has partnered with Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. (CARS) to offer its industry-leading collision repair information to members at a discounted price. SUN Collision provides complete, accurate OEM information for both collision and mechanical repairs to help technicians fix cars faster and with more confidence. 

“We’re excited to partner with the CARS Cooperative and offer a substantial discount to members throughout the United States,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “Not only will members greatly benefit from the auto repair software, but they’ll also receive a customized training program and best-in-class support to help improve productivity and grow their bottom line.” 

CARS is a stock-based business cooperative that brings collision repair facilities together with vendors and suppliers to gain discounts, rewards and training on products and services used in their shops. CARS has served the collision industry since 1992. 

SUN Collision provides comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials for all makes and models. Driven by a powerful 1Search search engine, the software also includes a quick link to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) information — making it easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate ADAS components including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules.   

The software’s database is kept current throughout the year, with ongoing updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them most current repair data to reference. 

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

