SUN Collision Repair Introduces Interactive Wiring Diagrams

SUN announces the latest release of the SUN Collision Repair Information software, which features wiring diagrams with exclusive features including interactivity that connects the diagrams directly to component information. This helps increase efficiency as technicians can access component repair information from inside the diagram without having to initiate a secondary search.

While viewing a wiring diagram, technicians can click on any component within the diagram to see a pop-up menu with selections to learn more about specifications, component location, connector views and guided component tests. There is no need to exit the wiring diagram to find related information they need to diagnose the issue.

“The new interactive wiring diagrams give collision repair technicians the ability to access complete component information from inside the diagram, helping them work more efficiently,” said Nicholas Blais, market manager for SUN Collision. “It’s another way we are helping technicians meet the challenge of diagnosing and repairing today’s complex vehicles.”

Interactivity is just the latest enhancement to the wiring diagrams that take electrical diagnostics to a new level of sophistication while keeping the interface user-friendly. Additional features include:

Component names in the diagrams are active links that connect directly to complete component information.

The ability to toggle highlighting of associated wires for each component without having to click each wire separately.

A simplified view of complex diagrams with highlighting that extends across all the pages until the wire reaches its termination point.

Zoom and orientation are maintained across multiple pages, streamlining navigation.

When performing a deep dive into a wiring diagram, hidden wires appear faded but do not disappear entirely, providing detail while preserving the big picture view.

SUN Collision Repair Information offers collision repair facilities a comprehensive source of repair information that covers all types of repairs, both collision and mechanical, and includes OEM and real-world industry information.