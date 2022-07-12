 Solera Launches New Features to Identifix Direct- Hit
Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 2

What does cost of goods sold mean as it relates to a profit and loss statement?

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 1

Why is it important to create a clean profit and loss statement for your body shop?

News

Solera Launches New Features to Identifix Direct-Hit

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Solera announced it has launched new, intuitive color wiring features to Identifix Direct-Hit Auto Repair Software. The update brings an easier and more convenient experience to the technician-built vehicle repair database with more than 3 million confirmed fixes.

Direct-Hit subscribers can now view multiple wiring diagrams side-by-side and all at once, creating the ability to trace wires across multiple diagrams and identify all interacting wires throughout the related circuits simply by hovering or clicking a component.

Technicians can print multiple diagrams at once, streamlining the process and reducing the time it takes to make the right fix.

Other enhanced features in Identifix Direct-Hit include:

  • Updated navigation, highlighting search keywords in wiring diagrams for greater convenience
  • Intuitive zoomable, drag-and-move display features for enhanced interaction
  • User-friendly, one-click access to open diagrams in full-screen view on a new browser tab

“Identifix’s new enhanced features in the color wiring diagrams will be a great time saver for any technician trying to trace a wiring circuit,” said Bob Mordorski, ASE-certified master technician at Identifix. “The ability to highlight an entire circuit and see where it goes, what components are on it and if it potentially changes to a different color wire(s) will be an immense help for technicians doing electrical work.”

The new updates complement the full Identifix Direct-Hit experience, which includes access to OEM repair information, accurate parts and labor estimations, and a hotline connecting technicians to ASE-certified master tech experts who provide live technical assistance on more complicated fixes.

For more information, visit identifix.com.

In this article:
Connect
BodyShop Business