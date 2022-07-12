Solera Launches New Features to Identifix Direct- Hit

Solera announced it has launched new, intuitive color wiring features to Identifix Direct-Hit Auto Repair Software. The update brings an easier and more convenient experience to the technician-built vehicle repair database with more than 3 million confirmed fixes.

Direct-Hit subscribers can now view multiple wiring diagrams side-by-side and all at once, creating the ability to trace wires across multiple diagrams and identify all interacting wires throughout the related circuits simply by hovering or clicking a component.

Technicians can print multiple diagrams at once, streamlining the process and reducing the time it takes to make the right fix.

Other enhanced features in Identifix Direct-Hit include:

Updated navigation, highlighting search keywords in wiring diagrams for greater convenience

Intuitive zoomable, drag-and-move display features for enhanced interaction

User-friendly, one-click access to open diagrams in full-screen view on a new browser tab

“Identifix’s new enhanced features in the color wiring diagrams will be a great time saver for any technician trying to trace a wiring circuit,” said Bob Mordorski, ASE-certified master technician at Identifix. “The ability to highlight an entire circuit and see where it goes, what components are on it and if it potentially changes to a different color wire(s) will be an immense help for technicians doing electrical work.”