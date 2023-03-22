 Solera Launches Identifix Shop Manager

Identifix Shop Manager is a new comprehensive repair shop management solution to help repair shops modernize and optimize operations. 

Solera has introduced Identifix Shop Manager, a new comprehensive repair shop management solution to help repair shops modernize and optimize operations. 

Identifix Shop Manager is a cloud-based system for repair shops of all sizes, giving managers visibility into parts pricing, job tracking, accounting and more. It easily integrates with several leading accounting programs and part providers, allowing for a seamless setup.  

Identifix Direct-Hit®Pro customers have an additional integration benefit of accessing the Direct-Hit library of more than three million confirmed fixes through Identifix Shop Manager, allowing technicians to diagnose and repair vehicles quickly and accurately. 

“We are thrilled to bring to market a solution that truly streamlines automotive repair shop management,” said Victoria Repice, senior vice president, Product Management, Solera. “Our cloud-based platform provides repair shop owners and managers with the tools they need to increase efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and achieve their business goals. Identifix Shop Manager will help repair shops of all sizes grow their business in today’s competitive marketplace.” 

Repair shops can redefine their customer experience with Identifix Shop Manager, which provides dynamic customer-friendly estimates, personalized communication through email and text messages, and remote customer payment processing, allowing them to pay from anywhere.  

Repair shops can request a live demo to learn more about how Identifix Shop Manager can be quickly implemented to help grow their business. 

For more information, visit identifix.com

