TechForce Foundation Launches 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The TechForce Foundation announced that nominations are now open for its 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards. Nominations will be accepted through April 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. PDT.

TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize those students with a promising future in the transportation industry.

Nearly $15,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded:

  • Each category finalist, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued over $1,200 from TechForce partners including AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, Cengage Learning, Advance Auto Parts, FedEx Freight and CRC Industries
  • The grand-prize winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship and additional prizes valued over $1,500 from Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, AutoZone and Ford Motor Company

Students will be considered for one of 10 categories depending on their academic program’s focus, including:

  • Automotive
  • Diesel on-road and off-road
  • Motorcycle/ATV
  • Marine/watercraft
  • Aviation
  • Restoration
  • Motorsports
  • Collision repair
  • Welding/CNC

A panel of industry experts will select one finalist from each of the 10 categories. The grand-prize winner will be selected from the slate of finalists via a people’s choice public vote to be held May 3-7, 2021.

Past winners have this to say about the FutureTechs Rock Awards: “Just being nominated means so much. This experience encourages me to do my best. It’s a great feeling to know that other people recognize my hard work.”

Meet last year’s winners here.

The FutureTechs Rock Awards are part of TechForce Foundation’s workforce development initiative to help inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians.

Nominate a future technician today by clicking here.

