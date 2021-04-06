The TechForce Foundation announced that nominations are now open for its 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards. Nominations will be accepted through April 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. PDT.

TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize those students with a promising future in the transportation industry.

Nearly $15,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded:

Each category finalist, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued over $1,200 from TechForce partners including AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, Cengage Learning, Advance Auto Parts, FedEx Freight and CRC Industries

The grand-prize winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship and additional prizes valued over $1,500 from Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, AutoZone and Ford Motor Company

Students will be considered for one of 10 categories depending on their academic program’s focus, including:

Automotive

Diesel on-road and off-road

Motorcycle/ATV

Marine/watercraft

Aviation

Restoration

Motorsports

Collision repair

Welding/CNC

A panel of industry experts will select one finalist from each of the 10 categories. The grand-prize winner will be selected from the slate of finalists via a people’s choice public vote to be held May 3-7, 2021.

Past winners have this to say about the FutureTechs Rock Awards: “Just being nominated means so much. This experience encourages me to do my best. It’s a great feeling to know that other people recognize my hard work.”