Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tickets for the 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala, an event that will honor this year’s Hall of Fame members and fellow industry leaders, are now available at sema.org/gala. The prestigious annual celebration is open to the industry and will be held Friday, July 21 at the Anaheim Marriot in Anaheim, Calif.

“The SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala is among our association’s most iconic events,” said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. “As the event’s name implies, the gala honors excellence and achievement, especially as embodied in our SEMA Hall of Fame inductees.”

Formerly known as the SEMA Awards Gala, the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala will honor incoming and outgoing members of the SEMA board of directors, industry leaders and volunteers, and 2023 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams.

The SEMA Cares Pinewood Drags, a cherished gala tradition, will run in conjunction with the gala, offering industry participants opportunities to sponsor a child-built pinewood race car or challenge industry colleagues in head-to-head competition. The races, which are run throughout the Friday reception and into the evening, support SEMA Cares, a group that unites the automotive aftermarket to raise funds for various charities, including the Austin Hatcher Foundation, Childhelp and Victory Junction.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together mid-year and recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to the industry,” Spagnola said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating with friends and colleagues.”

For more information and to secure a seat or table at the exclusive event, visit sema.org/gala. For more information about SEMA Cares or to sponsor a SEMA Pinewood Drags race car, visit sema.org/sema-cares.

