Tom & Ed’s Autobody Acquires Four Riley & Son’s Locations in Indiana

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tom & Ed’s Autobody, a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1983 and currently owns and operates locations in Northwest Indiana including Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, Burns Harbor and Cedar Lake, has acquired four Riley & Son’s Collision & Mechanical Specialists locations.

With the acquisition, Tom & Ed’s expands to Anderson, Pendleton, New Castle and Greenfield, doubling their revenue, increasing their store count to nine and adding a 24-hour towing division.

Andy Tylka, owner/CEO of Tom & Ed’s, will retain the “Riley and Sons” name in Central Indiana.

“It was an exceptional opportunity to acquire Riley and Sons to carry on their legacy,” said Tylka. “We are excited to see all locations and employees continue to thrive as an employee-focused business.”

Riley & Sons was formed by RA Riley in 1957, and his son Tim Riley along with Dave Driggers took the reins in 1994.

The Riley name and brand has always stood for great quality and “employee-first” values, according to Tom & Ed’s.

“From one proud collision family to another who share our vision and commitment,” said Dave Driggers, co-owner of Riley & Son’s.

