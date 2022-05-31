 Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to Collision Students
Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to CREF

News

Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to CREF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Toyota Motor North America partnered with Toyota Auto Body California for a donation of 944 quarter panels (valued at $632,480) to their organization, which will benefit collision repair educational programs around the country. Quarter panels will be distributed to over 100 schools, immediately impacting over 3,000 students by allowing them to practice the skills needed for success in this field; however, the long-term impact will be much higher as instructors often reuse these panels in multiple semesters with many more students.

Click Here to Read More
“Technician shortage concerns come up every time I talk to our certified collision centers, field offices and the industry,” said Kazuyo Jones, collision repair and refinish manager for Toyota Motor North America. “When Toyota comes across those part or vehicle donation opportunities, our organization wants to utilize those opportunities for people who need them. We need to energize the industry by doing what we can to support its future workforce.”

Collision education programs are frequently underfunded, limiting instructors’ ability to purchase vehicle parts to use while training students. By partnering with CREF, Toyota is helping ensure that the next generation of collision repair professionals receive the hands-on experience necessary to graduate with the skills they need to successfully join the industry as entry-level technicians.

“This type of in-kind donation is mentioned as one of the most needed items by collision programs across the U.S.,” said Amber Ritter, director of marketing and project management for CREF. “This is truly an example of a donation that allows students to learn, practice and hone the important skills that lead to rewarding careers. Repetitions are an important part of the learning process, and Toyota’s donation is helping to make that possible.”

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online at CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

