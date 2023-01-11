 UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Committee announced it has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

Related Articles
Michael C. Buzzard is a 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Buzzard will lead the not-for-profit program that has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.

Currently a partner with Schwartz Advisors, Buzzard has held leadership roles in marketing, sales management, corporate development and general management during his time with Auto Plus Auto Parts. Prior to his career at Auto Plus, he was an internal consulting services analyst at JP Morgan.

Buzzard also served on the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Board of Governors from 2019 to 2022. He was recognized for his significant contributions in the motor vehicle aftermarket, receiving the Impact Award from the Auto Care Association presented to professionals age 40 or younger.

“I am truly thrilled to serve as chair of the UAF scholarship committee, working with Pete Kornafel, the scholarship team and the dozens of dedicated volunteers whose direction and guidance in reviewing and awarding scholarships is the driving force that ensures that talented young people interested in our industry have the opportunity to join us,” said Buzzard, AAP.

Added University of the Aftermarket Foundation Chairman Bob Egan, MAAP, “On behalf of the UAF, we are very pleased to welcome Mike as the new leader of the UAF Scholarship Committee. As a trustee of the foundation, he understands firsthand its mission and value as well as the critical role and responsibilities of the scholarship committee. Mike’s personal familiarity with the program and his extensive and diverse aftermarket experience make him the ideal fit as the new chair.”

Buzzard earned a BBA degree from Loyola University Maryland and an MBA degree, with honors, from SUNY at Buffalo. He currently lives in Dallas, Texas with his family.

The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year is March 31. To learn more, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com. For more information about the the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

Mecum's auction raised raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant, Mich., pledged 35 vehicles from their automotive collection, and the cars were auctioned off at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla. The auction raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DEG Welcomes Axalta as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

Axalta’s support will help to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers