UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Committee announced it has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

Buzzard will lead the not-for-profit program that has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.

Currently a partner with Schwartz Advisors, Buzzard has held leadership roles in marketing, sales management, corporate development and general management during his time with Auto Plus Auto Parts. Prior to his career at Auto Plus, he was an internal consulting services analyst at JP Morgan.

Buzzard also served on the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Board of Governors from 2019 to 2022. He was recognized for his significant contributions in the motor vehicle aftermarket, receiving the Impact Award from the Auto Care Association presented to professionals age 40 or younger.

“I am truly thrilled to serve as chair of the UAF scholarship committee, working with Pete Kornafel, the scholarship team and the dozens of dedicated volunteers whose direction and guidance in reviewing and awarding scholarships is the driving force that ensures that talented young people interested in our industry have the opportunity to join us,” said Buzzard, AAP.

Added University of the Aftermarket Foundation Chairman Bob Egan, MAAP, “On behalf of the UAF, we are very pleased to welcome Mike as the new leader of the UAF Scholarship Committee. As a trustee of the foundation, he understands firsthand its mission and value as well as the critical role and responsibilities of the scholarship committee. Mike’s personal familiarity with the program and his extensive and diverse aftermarket experience make him the ideal fit as the new chair.”

Buzzard earned a BBA degree from Loyola University Maryland and an MBA degree, with honors, from SUNY at Buffalo. He currently lives in Dallas, Texas with his family.

The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year is March 31. To learn more, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com. For more information about the the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.