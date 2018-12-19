Collision Industry Conference to Examine Impact of ADAS/Safety Systems on Auto Body Industry

The Collision Industry Conference ( CIC ) meeting to be held Jan. 16-17, 2019 in Palm Springs, Calif., will include a deep-dive discussion on the impact advancements in ADAS/safety systems and vehicle safety technologies have made throughout the collision industry.

Chairman Jeff Peevy will encourage a panel of industry experts to focus on passenger safety and whether or not training, processes or procedures are making passengers safer after the repair of their vehicles. There will be multiple viewpoints and discussion on the issues present in the marketplace. Another aspect of the discussion will be scan tools – OEM and aftermarket, data related to scanning, and an open mic session for comments and Q&A from the audience.

“Our industry is being hit hard by technologies related to the repair process,” said Peevy. “There needs to be further transparency, and possible solutions, discussed with all segments affected. Vehicles are still evolving at a pace that the repairers are hard-pressed to keep up with. My hope is that giving this issue more focus with industry experts and all the influencers in the room, we can begin to see how to positively affect passenger safety.”

With the traditional format for the meeting still in place, several topics will be covered such as a technical presentation, OEM parts definitions, updates from industry entities and more. A formal agenda will be released closer to the meeting with detailed events and times.