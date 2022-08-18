 UTI, Ignite Awards Grants to Female Students
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

on

SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

on

LKQ Europe Selected by Project Zebra to Test Supply Chain Processes

on

ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant Vice President
Advertisement

Growing Your Auto Body Shop

Keys to growing your shop and expanding to multiple locations.

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint prep fundamentals: sanding, cleaning, masking, priming, block sanding and blend panels.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

Associations: SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

AirPro Diagnostics: OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has awarded tuition grants to three female students planning to pursue a STEM education and career after they graduate high school. All three applied through a grant program sponsored by UTI and IGNITE Worldwide, a non-profit organization working to change gender and racial equity in STEM. The students earned a combined $50,000 in total grants to cover a significant portion of their future UTI tuition.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Grant applicants were asked to describe a time in their lives when they tried a new, difficult activity that helped them gain more self-confidence. First-place winner Katherine West of Clarkson, Mich., earned a $25,000 scholarship grant by describing her experience enrolling in the Collision and Repair program at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Clarkston, Mich. West said she had to face the fear of beginning a new course and knowing she would be one of the few female students in the program.

“I was terrified initially because I didn’t know anything about cars, and I was aware of the stigma surrounding women in a male-dominated industry,” said West. “Then, I found out I was not the only girl in my class, and as the class went on, things started clicking.”

Advertisement

Liberty Bowman of Stevens Point, Wis., placed second, earning a $15,000 scholarship grant. Bowman’s essay recounts her experience trying rugby for the first time, despite knowing nothing about it and receiving a fair amount of doubt from friends and family.

“Although these comments made me have doubts about myself, I didn’t let them stop me,” said Bowman. “Despite all the fears and negativity, I went for it. After the first few practices, I was told I needed to play more aggressively. So, each day, I tried to work on it more.”

Third-place winner Denia Gomez from Deerfield Beach, Fla., shared how learning a new instrument, typically played by male students in her school’s marching band, taught her the importance of pursuing difficult skills. Gomez believes there was a lesson in her experience she would have passed on to her younger self.

Advertisement

“I would definitely tell my younger self to do whatever makes you happy, no matter what gender norms tell you,” said Gomez. “The best thing about difficult tasks is that you will gain a lot of experience and grow to be a strong, young woman the more you put yourself out there and do the things most people wouldn’t imagine a girl doing.”

In addition to scholarship grants, UTI’s support of IGNITE Worldwide also includes facilitating on-campus and virtual conferences that give female students across the country the opportunity to hear from women who are paving the way in the skilled trades.

Advertisement

“On behalf of UTI, I want to congratulate the winners and thank all the participants who shared important moments in their lives that led to their personal growth,” said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. “We look forward to welcoming these motivated students to our campuses after high school, where they will see the steps we are taking to diversify our student body and, ultimately, the transportation industry. Our employer partners look to us to help meet their need for skilled workers, and we know that a diverse workforce benefits those employers as well as the economy.”

West and Bowman plan to attend the UTI-Lisle campus near Chicago. Gomez has chosen to stay in her home state by attending UTI-Orlando.

Advertisement

For more information on UTI and a complete list of all programs offered, visit uti.edu.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business