Vale Training, a Sedgwick company, announced they have partnered with asTech to provide enhanced learning technologies to the automotive industry.

As part of the partnership, asTech will outfit Vale classrooms with their asTech remote diagnostic device to enhance vehicle damage assessments, leading to more complete and accurate insurance estimates.

The asTech device will allow Vale students to scan classroom vehicles to assess all sensor systems and identify any hidden collision damage and related vehicle information.

“Consistent with Vale’s 75 years of training the insurance industry, we continually seek to include the latest technologies in the classroom,” said Douglas F. Dell, vice president and director of the Vale National Training Center, Inc. “Using the asTech device will supplement our hands-on approach to learning, teaching how and why pre- and post-scanning a damaged vehicle improves the estimate process and aligns to OEM recommendations. Using this technology will prepare our students to understand the data created by advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and, in turn, better serve the industry.”

Added asTech Senior Vice President of Insurance and Sales Dan Young, “We are proud to partner with Vale in the education and training of future automotive technicians who will assist collision and mechanical repair facilities in the safe and proper repair of today’s complex automobiles.”



