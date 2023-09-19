 Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona Joins 1Collision

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona to its nationwide network.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision has announced the addition of Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona to its nationwide network.

Related Articles

Established in January 2023, the family-owned and operated business was founded by Dennis Kennealy, who has 30 years of industry experience, and Ryan Cochran, who has a background in commercial real estate development. Kennealy said Cochran’s background will be vital as Valley Collision looks to expand its footprint in the metro Phoenix area and beyond.

“Dennis is an industry veteran and has a wealth of knowledge he can bring to our network,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision. “We are proud to partner with him and his team so we can make a positive impact in the industry together.” 

“We’re definitely excited to be included as a 1Collision facility and company,” said Kennealy. “As Valley Collision settles in and expands, we feel that the value of 1Collision is repeatable as we ready new locations as a value-added proposition.”

Kennealy has been a keen observer of 1Collision over the years, watching and appreciating the steady approach. He and Cochran decided to join the network after discussing the 1Collision business model with some of Kennealy’s industry relationships, both locally in Metro Phoenix as well as nationally. This included Hollingsworth.

“It was clear that 1Collision had the desire to assist Valley Collision on our path of growth and expansion,” Kennealy said. “It also didn’t go unnoticed that 1Collision was the only provider that reached out to us, answered all of our questions and gave us the time and consideration to work through this decision.”

The business owners said there is tremendous value in the 1Collision business model.

“With plenty of solid choices for independent owner/operators, we truly feel that 1Collision is the best partner for us as we grow,” said Kennealy. “There’s a great balance of assistance and support as needed versus monthly expectations and the time consumptions of some of the other opportunities in the industry.”

Valley Collision prides itself on providing the finest collision repair services and ensuring quality craftsmanship and repair on every job.

Earlier this year, Kennealy and Cochran acquired the assets of an existing business with the purpose of focusing on the well-being of their employees and workforce first.

“We have a strong core belief and it has proven itself to be correct — especially in the challenging times we’re in — that our first and most important asset is the team,” said Kennealy. “We have been extremely fortunate to be able to staff our location with extremely professional technicians, painters and support personnel.”

By building from within, he said they have developed an “everyone on the same page” philosophy, which allows the company to focus on business and the complexity of where volume comes from. 

“Our commitment to customers goes beyond providing top-quality repair services,” Cochran said. “We treat customers like family, ensuring they feel comfortable and supported from our facilities to our processes and repair standards.

Kennealy said it has been truly humbling returning to ownership and he appreciates the efforts of those who have assisted him and his team at Valley Collision-Mesa.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1collision.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“This is a tremendous addition to the leadership team during an exciting period of growth,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we continue to expand across the United States, Eric’s demonstrated ability to lead teams and drive strategic growth will be a tremendous asset. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Crash Champions executive team.”

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Wesco Group Acquires Sav On Supplies

Sav On Supplies has been servicing the greater Los Angeles market for the past 23 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto USA Expands to Texas

Fix Auto Houston is the first Fix Auto USA location in Texas, which is the 15th state that the growing collision brand has expanded to.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body in Gainesville, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Auto Body Voted Top Workplace in Minnesota

Abra Auto Body was included in the StarTribune’s 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Adds Texas MSO to Network

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers