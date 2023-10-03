Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Four Stores in Arkansas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator in 15 states, announced four new closings last month — the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body in Arkansas.

With locations in Jonesboro, Marion, Paragould and Searcy, Steve’s Auto Body is one of the largest independently owned collision repair groups in Northeast Arkansas, where customers and employees have been its most important assets. The team at Steve’s Auto Body prides itself on building relationships with each customer and taking exceptional care of their collision repair needs.

“We chose Joe Hudson’s Collision Center because they operated similarly to the way that we operated,” said Steve Hall, Jr., former co-owner of Steve’s Auto Body, along with his father, Steve Hall, Sr. “Their commitment to the area, equipment, technology and operational support sets us up for success. Joe Hudson’s brings all the tools we need to get things done.”

Added Joe Hudson’s Collision Center CEO Brant Wilson, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve’s teammates to the Joe Hudson’s family. We have been watching them grow for years, and we’re very excited to be able to join forces with them to continue that growth. We recognize their high service standards and strong footprint and look forward to developing a successful Arkansas market with these new locations.”

The acquisition of the four locations closed in mid-September, making them the first Joe Hudson’s Collision Center locations in Arkansas. This acquisition brings the total number of JHCC locations to 194 across 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

For more information on Joe Hudson’s, visit jhcc.com.