Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Hits 200 Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers reached the 200-location milestone with their latest addition in Princeton, Texas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a multi-shop operator spanning 15 states, has announced its 200th location with its newest greenfield location in Princeton, Texas. 

“Our relentless pursuit of growth is anchored in a disciplined strategy,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. “We strategically target value-accretive locations within and adjacent to our core markets to ensure we can provide the oversight and excellence our customers expect.”

Added Joe Hudson’s Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Patrick, “As we reach our 200-location milestone, our focus extends to proper staffing. At Princeton, we’re dedicated to building a team of exceptional technicians and associates, mirroring the high standards set in our established locations. People remain the bedrock of our long-term success, and our commitment to their growth and well-being remains resolute.”

“The pace of our growth in 2023 sets the stage for an equally exhilarating 2024,” said Cameron Dickson, COO of Joe Hudson’s. “Identifying and acquiring businesses aligned with our vision is just one part of the equation. Our formidable integration and operations team is the driving force behind our success. We’re not just expanding; we’re conquering.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has evolved into a regional industry leader.

“Opening our 200th store is a profound milestone,” said Traweek Dickson, founder and executive director of Joe Hudson’s. “It underscores our proficiency in adding and integrating stores while maintaining the same dedication to excellence since our inception.”

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center invites potential partners to explore exciting opportunities. For those considering selling their business, visit jhcc.com/sell-my-shop/ to initiate a confidential conversation.

For job inquiries and careers, visit JHCC.com.

