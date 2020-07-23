VeriFacts Automotive has recognized two leading San Diego collision repair facilities – Lloyd’s Collision and Fix Auto USA National City – for achieving its elite VQ Medallion distinction, the highest mark of quality in the collision repair industry.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The VeriFacts Verified Quality (VQ) program ensures that a repair facility has all the resources to achieve a safe and proper repair. The VeriFacts Automotive coaches not only teach and train, but also perform unannounced, on-site visits to verify technician repair skills, methodologies and overall quality processes. The best-performing facilities can earn the Verified Quality Medallion status, putting them among the most elite shops in North America and recognizing that they have what it takes to maintain these exemplary levels of quality structural repair to earn this designation. Collision repair facilities that achieve the VeriFacts Automotive VQ designation receive a certificate to display in their customer lobby, and those that earn VQ Medallion distinction receive a plaque to show customers they are committed to the highest standards in collision repair. Both VeriFacts VQ and VeriFacts Medallion shops are promoted to consumers, insurers and industry partners on the VeriFacts online store locator at VerifactsAuto.com. “Both Lloyd’s Collision and Fix Auto USA in National City demonstrate the highest commitment to quality repairs and excellent customer service,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “They represent the top one percent of collision repair facilities in North America and are a role model for the entire industry. We congratulate them on this milestone accomplishment.”

Advertisement

Lloyd’s Collision is a two-shop, family owned business, run by Bob Lloyd and his sons Mike and Robert Jr. and daughter-in-law Brittney. Bob’s love of cars began in a high school auto body class in Wilkes Barre, Pa., where he liked taking a bent fender and straightening it. He then moved to the San Diego area and worked in a collision repair shop for seven years before opening his own shop in 1984. The business grew from two full-time employees and one part-time employee to two locations with a total of 28 production employees. “I was happy with a small operation, but when my children became involved, they saw the direction that the industry was going and knew that if we wanted to stay successful, we needed to grow,” said Lloyd. “In 2012, we bought a larger facility and opened a second location two years later.” Having grown up working around his father’s shop, Robert now helps manage both locations. He is an active member of the California Auto Body Association board, and the one who pursued the VeriFacts Automotive relationship. “I viewed VeriFacts Automotive as a partner that would help us get to the next level.” said Robert. “We want everyone on our team to continue to grow and learn, and VeriFacts Automotive coaches help us to achieve and maintain that.

Advertisement