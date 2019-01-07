Body Shop Business
Original Video/2018 SEMA Show
VIDEO: Induction Innovations Demos Products at SEMA

VIDEO: Induction Innovations Demos Products at SEMA

Johanna Tovar, director of business development for Induction Innovations, a leading manufacturer of high-performance induction heaters, showcases some of the company’s products at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Induction heating works with magnetic or ferrous metal. You can be next to things that are not metal, and those elements will not be heated. In this video, Tovar discusses the differences between the Mini-Ductor Venom, Mini-Ductor II and Mini-Ductor 12V.

