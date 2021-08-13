Videos of the Week

Connect with us

VIDEO: The Importance of Following OEM Procedures

Following OEM repair procedures has always been important, but increasing vehicle sophistication has made it even more important.

VIDEO: Performing an ADAS Sensor Calibration

How to do a calibration on a front-distance sensor on a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder.

VIDEO: Understanding the Collision Tech Shortage

Understanding the tech shortage and what body shops can do to find qualified techs.

VIDEO: The Benefits of Going Green

Ways to become more environmentally friendly and reduce waste, improve working conditions and enhance repair quality.

VIDEO: Tax Prep and Planning

The perils of avoiding taxes, procrastinating or handling them without professional guidance.

