Videos of the Week

Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

Are you troubleshooting electronics when the car is in the wash bay?

Watch here.

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they “see”.

Watch here.

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it’s important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

Watch here.