Watch SCRS Webinar on Disinfecting Vehicles

On April 28, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) held a webinar titled, “Ask the Experts: How Professional Restorers Deal with ‘Disinfecting’ Vehicles – COVID-19 Special.” If you missed it live, you can still watch it on-demand here . Use this password when prompted: 2T%*E!68.

If you’re looking for individualized resources such as developing shop-specific protocols, identifying materials lists and online training to help continue to navigate the pandemic, Norris Gearhart, certified restorer and president/CEO of Gearhart & Associates LLC, has offered his services to members of the collision repair community. Norris can be contacted at [email protected] or (240) 344-7017, and you can find out more about his company at gearhartassoc.com. Aside from protocol development, Gerhart and Associates also offers operational consulting and executive-level mentoring along with other brand management services.

For questions, comments or requests for assistance from Kris Rzesnoski, certified restorer and vice president of Encircle, contact him at [email protected] or (204) 869-8887, or visit getencircle.com.