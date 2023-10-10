Western N.Y. Entrepreneurs Named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

Jon Rowcroft and David Snell of the Rowcroft Group, two western New York-area entrepreneurs, have been honored as the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year for 2023.

Franchisee of the Year is the highest award given in the CARSTAR system, and it represents the best of the best that is CARSTAR. This winner was chosen on criteria such as using all vendors possible; attending the annual conference; commitment to the EDGE program; being image compliant; submitting reports on time online; and delivering consistently high CSI for the month and quarterly periods.

Rowcroft and Snell are tirelessly committed to finding engaging ways to keep the business moving forward. The pair, who own CARSTAR Collision of Amherst, POW Collision CARSTAR and CARSTAR Eastern Hills, bring visionary leadership and nearly two-and-a-half decades of experience supporting the CARSTAR franchise network. This ownership group does their part to connect with the community, like supporting veterans with refurbished vehicles as part of Progressive’s Keys to Progress event. This level of service also rings true for the service provided to customers, holding an average 4.65-star rating across their three locations based on nearly 800 satisfied customer reviews. From quality work to dedicated efforts both in and out of the store, this owner group truly is award worthy.

“I had no idea that I actually deserved this award until after I received it and people came up to me and told me that they had attended meetings that I was at and said, ‘I want to be like that store’,” said Rowcroft. “We just go to work every day and want to do the best work we can and do what’s right for our customers, the insurance company and for our family. Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization — you take care of your employees, and they take care of your customers, and everything falls into place. They are the reason all this happens.”

The awards were presented at a gala event where Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners gathered to celebrate the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across the U.S.

For more information, visit CARSTAR.com.