AirPro Diagnostics Selected as Preferred Provider for Remote Scanning in Canadian ARA Shops

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been selected by the Automotive Retailers Association of British Columbia as the preferred remote scanning provider for delivering OEM dealership-level scanning and programming functionality to its more than 300 collision repair shop members.

Through its OEM-compliant scan tool directly connected to the vehicle, the AirPro system, along with its ASE certified technicians, delivers pre- and post-repair scan analysis, diagnostic functions, system calibrations and module programming covering 98-plus percent of vehicles of model year 1996 to 2017.

AirPro’s Diagnostic Management System, “ORION,” delivers full, detailed reports showing all DTC codes as well as full analysis including OEM recommendations.

For more information, visit www.AirProDiagnostics.com.

