Body Shop Business
News/auto insurance premiums
ago

New Report Ranks States According to Highest Auto Insurance Premiums

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Maine Bill Proposes Bi-Annual Safety Inspection Program

U.S. Transportation Department Sets New Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Requirements

NABC Sponsors First Responders Emergency Extrication Program in Georgia

New Report Ranks States According to Highest Auto Insurance Premiums

Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic Opens in Sweden

SEMA VIDEO: Celette

BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop's Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish

QuoteWizard Ranks States with Best and Worst Drivers

A new report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners indicates that New Jersey has the highest auto insurance premiums in the country, followed by Louisiana and Michigan.

The report measures the 2014 combined average premium, which includes liability, collision and comprehensive coverage costs. New Jersey’s combined average premium in 2014 was $1,379, Louisiana’s was $1,364, and Michigan’s was $1,351. The national average was $982.27.

The states with the lowest auto insurance premiums were Idaho ($673), Iowa ($683), and Maine ($689).

The national combined average premium increased by 8.17 percent between 2010 and 2014.

To read the full report, click here.

Show Full Article