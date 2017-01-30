New Report Ranks States According to Highest Auto Insurance Premiums

A new report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners indicates that New Jersey has the highest auto insurance premiums in the country, followed by Louisiana and Michigan.

The report measures the 2014 combined average premium, which includes liability, collision and comprehensive coverage costs. New Jersey’s combined average premium in 2014 was $1,379, Louisiana’s was $1,364, and Michigan’s was $1,351. The national average was $982.27.

The states with the lowest auto insurance premiums were Idaho ($673), Iowa ($683), and Maine ($689).

The national combined average premium increased by 8.17 percent between 2010 and 2014.

To read the full report, click here.