In 2016, the collision industry provided more than $12 million in donations to high school and college collision programs through the Collision Repair Education Foundation, an increase of over 13 percent from 2015.

The foundation has provided more than $60 million since 2008, when it began its philanthropic focus of assisting collision school programs and students.

“In 2016, the Education Foundation made significant strides to help achieve its vision of a collision industry with a sufficient number of qualified, properly trained and immediately productive entry-level employees to meet current and future Industry needs,” said Clark Plucinski, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “Through the collision industry’s generous support, we are able to deliver on our mission to support collision repair school programs and students to connect them with the array of careers opportunities across the industry.”

Charity Navigator continues to recognize the Collision Repair Education Foundation as a Four Star Charity (out of four stars). The foundation returned 88 cents of every dollar donated toward supporting school programs, instructors and students in 2016.

“We had an incredible year that saw us clearly define our vision and mission and establish 16 collision career fairs across the U.S. that were attended by more than 4000 students interested in entering the industry,” said Board of Trustees Chair Stacy Bartnik of ITW Evercoat. “In 2017, we have already developed a statement of need, in conjunction with our industry supporters, to clearly define the steps necessary to achieve our vision. I would invite companies and individuals to join us in providing support.”