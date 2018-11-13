1Collision Network Adds Vice President, Two Partner Locations



1Collision announced it has expanded its corporate team with the addition of Kelly Cooper as vice president of operations. A longtime Chicago-area independent collision shop owner, Cooper also has extensive knowledge and experience as a dealership service and collision operations director.

“We are excited to have Kelly on board,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision. “Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. Kelly will work closely with our corporate office team, supporting our network locations throughout the U.S.”

1Collision has also added two new collision center partner locations: CRASH1 Collision Center in Rockford, Ill., owned by Bill Wynkoop, and Dick Lumpkin’s Auto Body, in Piqua, Ohio, owned by Mike Lumpkin and family.

“Both repair center owners are leaders in their market, and their businesses have delivered high-quality collision repairs and customer care for many decades,” said Keller.