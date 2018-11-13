Body Shop Business
News/1Collision Network
ago

1Collision Network Adds Vice President, Two Partner Locations

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Sherwin-Williams Joins CIECA

Auto Care Association to Hold Employee Retention Webinar

CARSTAR in Omaha-Area Helps Deliver Recycled Ride

WEBINAR: Competing in a Convenience Economy

ITW Evercoat Launches Rage OPTEX Body Filler

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

DeVilbiss to Launch Next-Generation Spray Gun at SEMA 2018

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish


1Collision announced it has expanded its corporate team with the addition of Kelly Cooper as vice president of operations. A longtime Chicago-area independent collision shop owner, Cooper also has extensive knowledge and experience as a dealership service and collision operations director.

“We are excited to have Kelly on board,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision. “Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. Kelly will work closely with our corporate office team, supporting our network locations throughout the U.S.”

1Collision has also added two new collision center partner locations: CRASH1 Collision Center in Rockford, Ill., owned by Bill Wynkoop, and Dick Lumpkin’s Auto Body, in Piqua, Ohio, owned by Mike Lumpkin and family.

“Both repair center owners are leaders in their market, and their businesses have delivered high-quality collision repairs and customer care for many decades,” said Keller.

Show Full Article