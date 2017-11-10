3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Treating Military Veterans, Students to NASCAR Trip

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (AAD) is recognizing military veterans and students from the collision repair industry with a special trip to the Nov. 12 NASCAR race in Phoenix.

“3M Automotive Aftermarket Division knows how much our nation’s veterans have given to our country,” the company said in a news release. “That’s why the company has had a longstanding commitment to giving back to the men and women who have served. 3M AAD also believes that our nation’s military veterans make great employees for the collision repair industry.”

The attendees include:

College of Lake County

Lawrence Harris, U.S. Navy, Service King

Octavio Cavazos, instructor

Gadsden State Community College

Jason Coleman, U.S. Army

Dalton White, assistant instructor

Texas State Technical College

Hector Corujo, U.S. Army

Jose Rodriguez, U.S. Army

Philip McKee, instructor

Driven Music City

Morris Rothfeldt, U.S. Army

Maj. Laura Rothfeldt, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps

Robbie Denney, body shop manager

Ferrera Fire/Rev Group

Richard Gales, U.S. Army

Xtreme Kustoms

John Horchak, U.S. Army

ABRA Auto Body and Glass

Andre Jordan, U.S. Marine Corps

Leroy Nestler, Jr., general manager

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Knoxville

Linda Myers, U.S. Air Force

Keith Kuhn, collision instructor

Bowen Collision

Steven Norton, U.S. Marine Corps

“There are so many great veterans doing incredible work in body shops across the country and those who are preparing for a collision repair career,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager at 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “We are looking forward to honoring some of those veterans who are making a positive impact on the collision repair industry, and those who have hired them or are educating them, with a very special weekend in Phoenix, filled with unique behind-the-scenes experiences, opportunities to meet celebrities, drivers and crew members, all at the second-to-last race in the Playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in Phoenix.”

This is the fifth year that 3M has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in support of our industry and our nation’s veterans. Since 2013, the 3M Hire Our Heroes program has generated $825,000 to be used toward scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members. Nearly 270 military veterans and their families already have received scholarships and grants.

For more information on the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign, contact Dale Ross, 3M Automotive Aftermarket, at [email protected] or visit www.3mcollision.com/hire.