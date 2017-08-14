AASP-NJ’s Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing Scheduled for Sept. 18

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) will hold its 13th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Sept. 18 at the Colonia Country Club in Colonia, N.J.

The event, which pays tribute to former board member and influential association member Lou Scoras, also raises money for a scholarship in his name, helping to engage and inspire the next generation of automotive technicians.

As one of the association’s most popular events, the outing typically hosts more than 100 players and dozens of sponsors.

“The golf outing always has a great turnout, of both players and supporters,” Executive Director Charles Bryant said. “Lou was so important to this industry and to so many people, and this is a great opportunity for everyone to relax, have some fun and support an outstanding cause.”

As the event moves into its 13th year, AASP-NJ President Jeff McDowell said the golf outing has become a tradition for those who attend.

“Every year we get to go out on the links, and it’s always a very successful event that I think Lou would’ve been proud of,” he said. “We have a great time, and it’s good seeing familiar faces come out, as well as some new ones.”

Registration for the Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing begins at 10 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The tournament will conclude with a cash bar, dinner and prizes starting at 5:30 p.m.

Registration forms for participants and sponsors are available at www.aaspnj.org, or by contacting Bryant for more details at (732) 922-8909.