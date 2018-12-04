Abra Hits 400 Repair Centers in 28 States

Abra Auto Body Repair of America has announced the addition of two new repair centers in Knoxville, Tenn., which brings Abra’s national footprint to 400 centers in 28 states.

Located in Seymour and west Knoxville, Tenn., the collision centers come from the acquisition of Walker’s Collision Repair, represented by Kingsmoor Advisors. Established more than 25 years ago, Walker’s Collision Repair centers are I-CAR Gold and ASE certified. The team prides themselves on their A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which includes what Abra states as “an impressive track record of zero customer complaints.” Both locations will be known as Walker’s Collision, an Abra Company, for the foreseeable future.

Members of Abra’s leadership team will be heading to Knoxville in the coming week to welcome Walker’s employees to the Abra team.

Abra first entered the Knoxville, Tenn., area in 2014 with the acquisition of five centers.

“Knoxville is a small market for Abra, but has been a steady performer for us,” said Jim Kessler, chief operating officer for Abra. “Walker’s has a great team and culture that will complement our other centers in the area.”