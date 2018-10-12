Body Shop Business
ABRA to Buy Large Regional MSO

ABRA has confirmed plans to complete the purchase of California-based MSO Cooks Collision. The 39-location collision repair operation will soon become the largest consolidation so far this year.

Employees were first informed of the news in an email by ABRA Senior Communications Manager Bill Van Cleaf last week. According to Van Cleaf, the sale is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Don and Rick Woods, owners of Cooks Collision, wrote on their website, “Today, we have 39 locations throughout California with over 800 devoted employees and many invaluable, long-term business relationships. We are the largest family-owned collision repair company in the country, and we are proud to welcome the fourth generation of Woods to the family business.”

“As you know, Cooks Collision is a 40-year-old, family-run company with impeccable management and a history of success,” said Van Cleaf in an email statement to BodyShop Business. “We look forward to welcoming them into the Abra family and continuing their legacy.”

Prior to this acquisition, Abra added 19 locations this year, making their current total number of shops to 358 in 27 states.

