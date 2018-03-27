Arizona Governor Suspends Uber from Testing Driverless Vehicles

In the wake of a fatal collision involving an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian, Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey said he is suspending Uber from testing autonomous vehicles in the state.

Ducey told the company in a letter that he is suspending Uber’s “ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona’s public roadways,” according to ABC News.

In a series of tweets, Ducey said self-driving technology holds “enormous promise” but the state “will take strong action against any company or operator that does not demonstrate they are ready for primetime.”