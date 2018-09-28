ASA, AutoInc. Announce ‘Top 10’ Website Contest Winners for 2018

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and AutoInc. magazine, the official publication of ASA, have announced the results of its annual “Top 10 Websites Contest.”

Since its inception, AutoInc.’s Top 10 contest has served as a guide to help member-shop owners create a site that proactively promotes their business through cost-effective digital marketing.

The Top 10 winners for 2018 include (in alphabetical order):

AA Quality Transmission, Stuart, Fla., aaquality.net

Stuart, Fla., aaquality.net Autoworks of Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb., autoworkslincoln.com

Lincoln, Neb., autoworkslincoln.com Campus Automotive, Blacksburg, Va., campusauto.co

Blacksburg, Va., campusauto.co Community Automotive, Grand Rapids, Mich., communityautomotive.com

Grand Rapids, Mich., communityautomotive.com Genesis Automotive & RV, Tacoma, Wash., genesisautorv.com

Tacoma, Wash., genesisautorv.com Honest Wrenches Automotive Repair, Des Moines, Iowa, honestwrenches.com

Des Moines, Iowa, honestwrenches.com Matt’s Automotive Service Center , Fargo, N.D., mattsautoservicecenter.com

, Fargo, N.D., mattsautoservicecenter.com McLean Auto, Elgin, Ill., mcleanautorepair.com,

Elgin, Ill., mcleanautorepair.com, Same Day Auto Service , Clackamas, Ore., samedayautoservice.com

, Clackamas, Ore., samedayautoservice.com Ulmer’s Auto Care Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, ulmersautocare.com

“Your website is the first ‘digital door’ the customer walks through to view your business,” said Beth Risch, ASA’s interim Chief Operating Officer. “Congratulations to our winners! Your websites are a reflection of your innovation, priorities and service. The sites we have seen are engaging and truly draw in the customer.

“They are personal, yet professional, modern and a little fun. It’s a great look into the high standards and creativity of our members and business owners. Job well done!”

This year, a panel of three AutoInc. judges reviewed a multitude of website submissions and narrowed the field to what they considered the best. The goal is to help other shops employ the internet as a powerful tool and show them how other shop owners use the web to improve productivity, enhance marketing programs and, ultimately, increase their businesses’ bottom lines.

“Congratulations to our 2018 winners,” said Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president. “Today’s consumer relies more and more on websites and business reviews when making purchase decisions. Our collection of the best of these serves as a model for all of our members to make sure they’re using online social media as effectively as possible to drive business to their bays.”

Judges used set guidelines and a scoring sheet to evaluate specific features of each site uniformly. Qualifying websites were evaluated on the following criteria:

Mobile friendly and mobile ready Call to action First impression/visual design Objective/purpose Consumer friendliness Technical agility Credibility Social media presence.

Judges taking part in this year’s Top 10 Websites Contest include: Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, and known widely for being a champion for women in the automotive industry; Ellen Bayrouty, a member of the marketing team at savings4members, which offers ASA members’ benefits with the top preferred vendors in their respective industries, and Paul Sturiale, APR, the president of PAOLO, a marketing & communications firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Our sincere thanks to all of the judges for their time and effort.

