Assured Performance Announces Business Development Summit

Assured Performance, the largest certified collision repair network in the world, announced details for its 2018 Business Development Summit, to be held Aug. 8-10 in the Georgia World Congress Center.

“The content-filled summit will follow a unique format and offer a wide variety of critical information and collaboration,” Assured Performance said in a news release.

The main focus of the summit will be on key elements for repair-business success and excellence based upon the changing market and business demands, according to Assured Performance.

“A unique twist to the summit is the introduction of delegates and conducting issue-driven sessions,” Assured Performance noted. “Certified Repair Provider ‘delegates’ from all over North America will bring key challenges and topics up for discussion and they will be addressed by the collective group assembled throughout the summit.”

Through a series of presentations, demonstrations and panel discussions with subject-matter and industry experts, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insight into industry trends and growth and profit strategies. They also will also learn how to leverage business tools for greater business performance, quality integrity, growth and financial success. They will learn 20/20 Management-by-Numbers using the 5-Star Business Performance Program.

The summit also will expose attendees to special consumer marketing and sales programs and the hidden linkage between vehicle owners, dealers and the OEM and certified repair providers through advanced technology. Workshop topics will touch on repair-quality assurance and how to protect your business from litigation such as the John Eagle Collision Center lawsuit.

The summit is open to Certified Collision Care providers, body shops, business development specialists and invited industry guests. The summit will include special networking receptions, dinners, luncheons and more. Pre-registration is required.

To register or learn more about the summit, visit the Assured Performance website or call an account coordinator at (949) 221-0010.